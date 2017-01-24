Barton County Young Professionals taking volunteers this Saturday

The three core values of Barton County Young Professionals are lead, network, and volunteer. The group, consisting of individuals between the ages of 21-40, will center all their activities in 2017 on at least one of the core values.

Saturday, January 28, BCYP members will have a chance to volunteer with the assembly of 400 literacy kits.

YP member Andrea Bauer says the literacy kits are a great way to help preschool students prepare for kindergarten.

Andrea Bauer Audio

https://www.greatbendpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/bauer-kits.mp3

Each kit, sponsored by United Way of Central Kansas, contains a Curious George book, crayons, flashcards, and more. YP members are asked to help assemble the kits from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Great Bend Chamber of Commerce. A free lunch will be provided following the event.

You can sign up for the project by going to the Barton County Young Professionals Facebook page.