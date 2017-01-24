Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (1/23)

BOOKED: Shane Serpan of Ellinwood on a Hoisington Municipal warrant for failure to appear, bond was set at $119.00 cash only. Barton County District Court warrant for child abuse, bond set at $10,000.00 C/S.

BOOKED: Gabrielle Hernandez on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for contempt of court with a bond of $2,000.00 C/S.

BOOKED: Rodney Drake of Great Bend on BTDC case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Garrett Barnett on RHDC warrant for failure to appear, bond is set in lieu of $1,250.00 C/S.

BOOKED: Loretta Phillips of Great Bend on Chase County District Court warrant for failure to appear, bond is set at $1,350.47 cash only.

BOOKED: Angela Frost of Ellinwood on Pawnee County District Court warrant for failure to appear, no bond.

RELEASED: Barbar Schenk of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court case for serve sentence.

RELEASED: Mindy Hoskins of Lyons on Barton County District Court case for partial serve sentence.

RELEASED: Nicholas Jacob Espinosa of Ellinwood on Barton County District Court case for serve sentence in full.

RELEASED: Gabrielle M. Hernandez on Great Bend Municipal Court case with a $2,000.00 surety bond posted through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Jason Payne of Great Bend on two Great Bend Municipal Court warrants for contempt of court, also contempt of court after receiving order to release by teh Great Bend Municipal Court.

RELEASED: Zatanna Wells of Hutchinson on warrant for no DL and no insurance after receiving order from the court to be release by Barton County District Court.