Barton County puts out the “Help Wanted” sign

There is no salary nor are there benefits, but there are some important positions on different boards in Barton County that need to be filled that play a vital role in promoting efficient government that functions in all areas of the community. There will likely be three openings on the Barton County Planning Commission soon and Environmental Manager Judy Gorham was eager to let the community know about those openings at Monday’s Barton County Commission meeting.

The planning commission is a very important board in any county or city and Gorham says the expected openings will allow anyone in the county to be eligible to serve.

The Planning Commission isn’t the only county board that is looking for volunteers. There are also openings on the Center for Counseling and Consultation Governing Board, Community Development Advisory Board, Health Advisory Board and the Memorial Parks Advisory Committee.

If you are interested in serving, you are encouraged to call Diana Watson at 620-793-1800 or e-mail dwatson@bartoncounty.org.