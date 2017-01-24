Adams, Brown, Beran & Ball announces new Marketing and Growth Specialist

The certified public accounting firm of Adams, Brown, Beran & Ball, Chartered is pleased to announce Korby Boswell was recently hired as the firm’s Marketing and Growth Specialist.

“We are excited that Korby has joined our team,” said Brian Staats, CPA, CGMA, Managing Partner of Adams, Brown, Beran & Ball. “His strength in communication will be an asset to the firm, and we look forward to his work supporting the firm’s growth.”

In this newly created role, Boswell is responsible for coordinating marketing initiatives and internal and external communications. He will also work toward the firm’s growth and expansion efforts.

Boswell’s experience spans a variety of marketing and communication internships while he completed his studies, including working as the Marketing Coordinator for the Department of Leadership Studies at Fort Hays State University. In addition to a Bachelor of Science in organizational leadership, Boswell also holds a Master of Science in organizational communication, which he also earned at FHSU. A native of Onaga, Boswell currently resides in Great Bend and enjoys traveling in his spare time.