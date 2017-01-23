Dateline: Hoisington, Kansas

Name of Deceased: William E. “Bill” Radke Age: 77

Date of Death: January 19, 2017

Place of Death: Hays Medical Center, Hays, Kansas

Date of Birth: June 17, 1939 at Downs, Kansas

Parents Name: Paul & Clara (Brack) Radke

OBITUARY INFORMATION

Married Patricia Debes Sept. 14, 1961 at Hoisington, KS.

Bill was a 1957 graduate of Hoisington High School, then furthered his education at Emporia State University, graduating in 1962.

Bill taught senior and general sciences on the secondary level in Wright City and Warrenton, MO. Bill later worked for McDonnell-Douglas Aircraft, St. Louis, and later transferred to Amoco Petroleum, Oklahoma City. He returned to Barton County in 1974 to work for Mo-Pacific Railroad, obtaining locomotive engineer status, retiring in 1997. He was an avid sports enthusiast, especially football, and took pride in being a self-taught photographer. He also enjoyed relaxing in his spare time at his cabin at Tuttle Creek.

SURVIVORS

Wife: Patricia Radke, of the home

Two sons: Brent William Radke and wife Brenda of Halstead, KS

Blaine Owen Radke of Victoria, KS

One daughter: Lisa Ann Gottschalk and husband Lloyd of Centennial, CO

One brother: Allan Radke of Pinedale, WY

Four grandchildren: Hannah Radke, Isaac Radke, Austin Radke, and Cristian Radke

He was preceded in death by 3 brothers, Clinton Radke, Norman Radke, and John Radke.

SERVICE INFORMATION

Memorial Service: Monday, January 23, 2017

Time of Service: 10:00 am

Place of Service: Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home

Officiant: Father Anselm Eke

Inurnment: St. John Church Cemetery, Hoisington, Kansas

Visitation: 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Sunday, January 22, 2017 at Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, with the family receiving from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Memorial Fund: In lieu of flowers, Hays Medical Center Foundation or Kans for Kids or Almost Home, in care of Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, 415 N. Main, Hoisington, KS

