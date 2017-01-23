GREAT BEND — Ruth L. White, 91, died Jan. 22, 2017, at Woodhaven Care Center, Ellinwood. She was born Dec. 4, 1925, at Great Bend, the daughter of Arthur A. and Mary Ellen (Keenan) Campbell. She married William A. White Jan. 11, 1947, at St. John. He died Oct. 10, 2005. A lifetime Great Bend resident, Mrs. White was a homemaker.

She was a member of Prince of Peace Parish at St. Patrick Catholic Church and the Altar Society. Besides being a loving and caring wife and mother, she enjoyed baking, cards, dominoes, marbles, needlework and word search puzzles. She enjoyed having her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren around and always made sure to take great care of them when they visited. She was the happiest when her family was around her.

Survivors include three sons: Steven White and his wife Linda of Great Bend, Gary White and his wife Michelle of Ellinwood, and Craig White and his wife Cindy of Great Bend; one daughter, Barbara Cowen and her husband Richard of Still River, Mass.; four sisters: Dorothy Greer of Bristow, Okla., Katherine Campbell of Great Bend, Patricia Gerstenkorn of Great Bend, and Mary Ellen Nieman of Chino Hills, Calif.; eight grandchildren, Heather, Dianna, Kristoffer, Chad, Deborah, Trina, Darren and Kyle; and nine great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by one brother, Henry “Bud” Campbell; and three sisters, Delores Maggiora, Grace Schneweis and Mary Drake.

Altar Society Rosary will be at 4 p.m. and Vigil service will be at 7 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, at Bryant Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Great Bend. Burial will be in Great Bend Cemetery. Friends may call from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, at Bryant Funeral Home. Memorials have been established with Prince of Peace Altar Society, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

Condolences may be sent and notice viewed at www.bryantfh.net

