GREAT BEND – Pvt. Russel Irvin Birt, 21, died Jan. 17, 2017, at Rosepine, La. He was born March 10, 1995, at Dalhart, Texas, the son of Kenneth A., Sr. and Donna M. (Mendenhall) Birt. He was a private in the United States Army.

He enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping and working on his pickups.

Survivors include his parents, Kenneth and Donna Birt of Great Bend; and two brothers, Shawn Birt of Gove, and Kenneth Birt, Jr. of Norton, Texas.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, at Bryant Funeral Home with Lt. David Martin, Army Chaplain, officiating. Burial will be in Golden Belt Memorial Park, Great Bend, with military honors by the Fort Riley Honor Guard. Friends may call from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., with the family receiving friends from 6-8 p.m., Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, at Bryant Funeral Home. Memorials have been established with Brit Spaugh Zoo, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

