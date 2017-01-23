Police work to locate woman missing from Ellis County

ELLIS COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a woman reported missing over the weekend in Hays.

The Hays Police Department shared a missing person poster on their Facebook page Sunday evening asking for assistance in locating Mary Jenkins.

She was in Hays for her grandmother’s funeral and was last seen Saturday morning at 4 a.m. when she was apparently take to her hotel room, according to police.

Jenkins has blonde hair and blue eyes and is 5’3” tall and weighs 104 pounds.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the Hays PD at 785-625-1030.