SHAWNEE COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities in Shawnee County are investigating a deadly shooting.

Just before 8 p.m. on Sunday police responded to report of a shooting in the 300 Block of SE Pinecrest Drive in Topeka, according to a media release.

Emergency medical crews transported Detryck Franklin, 25, Topeka to a local hospital where he died,

Anyone with information is urged to call police.