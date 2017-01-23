Kansas teen in custody after Sunday shooting

DONIPHAN COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri are investigating a Sunday morning shooting and have made an arrest.

Just after 2 a.m. on Sunday, deputies responded to a large underage drinking party in the 100 block of Mount Zion Road in Buchannan County, Missouri, where A 20-year-old man had sustained a gunshot wound to the leg, according to a media release from Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Puett.

The victim is recovering in a Kansas City hospital with what appears to be a non-life threatening wound.

A 17-year-old Wathena, Kan. boy was taken into custody in connection with the investigation. Name have not been released.