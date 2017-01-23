John O’Connor

January 23, 2017

Hi, nice to see your smiling face back here once again, as we stumble headlong into Week Number 288 of this never-sending journey through the backwaters of the English language.

I’m really running late this week, due to family medical problems which are demanding a lot of attention, but I have a quiet moment right now, so maybe I can get a brief note out to you.

The medical ‘challenge’ involved my 99-year-old father-in-law who fell at his place the other day and suffered a fracture of the femur (the thick bone connecting the knee and the hip). The crack wasn’t close to the hip structure, so a complete hip replacement was ruled out, which is probably a good thing, given his age. They went in and put a metal plate over the fracture area and secured it with six screws, three carriage bolts, a C-clamp and a dose of Liquid Nails. I’m kidding about the latter three items.

He’s doing fine in recovery and is looking forward to returning to his place after some physical therapy. He can still walk a little with assistance, so we’re hoping he doesen’t lose that.

Overall, he’s in pretty good shape, especially his mind and sense of humor. He’s aware of what’s going on in the world, both internationally and right here at home. He knows more local gossip than I do. He took up oil painting in his ‘70s and became an accomplished artist.

Just think of all the history he’s seen. The first President he remembers was Herbert Hoover in the late ‘20s. He and his family farmed with horses and mules near Pawnee Rock, and were ecstatic when they could finally afford their first tractor. They didn’t get electricity until the REA line came through in 1937. Dad fought three years in World War Two and was pinned down on the bloody Anzio beachhead for four miserable months. One of his favorite memories was being serenaded by the Andrews Sisters, who came out on a NYC fireboat to greet his troopship in September of 1945.

He and his late wife raised two good kids (I was lucky enough to marry one) and was a pillar of the community. Still is, for that matter.

We hope he’s with us for a long time to come. They don’t make ‘em like him anymore.

Okay, let’s check the ‘in-box’ from last week’…

Charlie was first in this time, with the correct answer to the husband and wife team that starred in a couple of TV series. Martin Landau and Barbara Bain were on ‘Mission: Impossible’ and a few years later on ‘Space 1999,’ a much less successful series.

John got the inauguration date question: yes, it was changed from early March to January 20 during FDR’s second term in 1937.

Good work for Terry; he remembered that J.C.Penney was in the Litwin building on Main Street before it was Litwin’s.

Kim completed the clean sweep of all the questions by telling us that James Buchanan’s niece was a substitute ‘first lady’ because Buchanan had no first lady. He was and remained unmarried.

Okay, new questions! As long as we’re talking about Buchanan, why did he not marry? He wanted to, but it didn’t work out. How come?

Back here in good old GB, what is unique about Lakin Avenue from about the Police Department all the way to Washington Street?

The longest field goal in an NFL game, 64 yards, was kicked by Denver’s Matt Prater a few years ago. By how much he beat the old record?

And speaking of kicking, who was the K-State kicker with the catchy name in the late ‘90s?

Well, I hope you ‘get a kick’ out of the week ahead. We’ll see what we can bring your way again next Monday.

John