James S. Bowers

GREAT BEND — James S. “Jim” Bowers, 80, died Jan. 22, 2017, at his home in Great Bend. He was born Aug. 27, 1936, at Herington, the son of Henry Verle and Estella (Engel) Bowers. He married Sharon Fisher April 26, 1959, at Abilene. A Great Bend resident since 1962, coming from Oberlin, Mr. Bowers was chief engineer for KCKT and KSNC-TV.

Mr. Bowers was a member of St. Mark Lutheran Church. He was a Boy Scout leader for Troop #184 and recipient of the Silver Beaver Award.

Survivors include his wife, Sharon Bowers of the home; three sons, Barry Bowers and his wife Monica of Great Bend, Robert Bowers and his wife Jane of Ottawa, and Mark Bowers and his wife Shirley of Great Bend; one daughter, Shelley Chrivia and her husband Joe of Lupton, Mich.; nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by one brother, David Bowers, and one sister, Claire Bowers.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m., Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, at St. Mark Lutheran Church in Great Bend with the Rev. Adam D. Wutka. Inurnment will be in Great Bend Cemetery North, Great Bend. There will be no visitation as cremation has taken place. Memorials have been established with St. Mark Lutheran Church, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

