Increasing hospitality, Great Bend looks to push marketing out west

Through a small sample size, Great Bend Community Coordinator Christina Hayes presented data to the Great Bend City Council last week showing where people traveled from to view Great Bend’s Trail of Lights this holiday season.

Out of the 662 vehicles recorded during the survey, 506 of them had Barton County vehicle tags.

City Administrator Howard Partington noticed a decent amount of car tags recorded came from Kearny County, just west of Garden City. Partington says general marketing should look into more of a westward focus.

The City of Great Bend along with the Great Bend Convention & Visitors Bureau are putting more focus on what they call the “frontlines of the town” to increase hospitality and better promote the city. Employees at hotels, gas stations, restaurants, and stores will receive packets outlining each month’s highlighted activities along with hospitality hints and city-featured attractions.