Daniel Lee Bachman

Dateline: Hoisington, KS

Daniel Lee “Dan” Bachman, 59, died January 21, 2017 at Clara Barton Hospital, Hoisington. He was born September 22, 1957, in Hutchinson, Kansas, the son of Albert and Peggy (Churchman) Bachman. Dan moved to Claflin in 1969 from Hutchinson. He graduated from Claflin High School in 1975.

A resident of the Susank area since 1986, he was a jacket line operator at Superior Essex for over 35 years. Daniel was a motorcycle enthusiast including drag racing.

On August 18, 1979, he married Marie Grossardt in Claflin.

He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Marie Bachman; two brothers, Bruce Bachman and wife Betty of Hutchinson, Tom Bachman and wife Rosie of Lakin, Kansas; and a sister, Barbara Underwood and husband Mike of Tribune, Kansas; many nieces and nephews, and great nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert & Peggy Bachman.

Memorial service will be 10:30 a.m., Thursday, January 26, 2017, at Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, Hoisington, with the Rev. Betty Bachman presiding. Friends may sign the book 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and Wednesday at the funeral home. Cremation has taken place. Family requests all those attending to wear casual attire, jeans and leathers welcome. Memorials may be made to Hoisington E.M.S. or the donor’s choice in care of Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, PO Box 146, Hoisington, KS 67544.

