Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (1/20 – 1/22)

1/20

BOOKED: James Ault of Great Bend on a Barton County District Court case for aggravated assault, battery DV, and felony obstruction, bond set at $20,000.00 C/S.

BOOKED: Joleen McQuiston of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for DUI and ITOL, bond set at $1,000.00 C/S.

BOOKED: Nicholas Jacob Espinosa of Ellinwood on Barton County District Court warrant for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Pedro Alejando Garcia of Great Bend on a Barton County District Court case for battery and assault, bond set at $1,000.00 C/S.

BOOKED: Charles Grayson of Great Bend on a BTDC case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Jerimia Thatcher of Salina on Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear, no bond.

BOOKED: Luis Sepulvade of Great Bend on Barton County District serve sentence.

BOOKED: Joaquin Garcia Jr. of Great Bend on Barton County District Court warrant for battery and assault, bond is set at $1,000.00 C/S.

BOOKED: Brandon Cain of Great Bend on Cowley County Community Corrections case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Barbara Schenk of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Juvenile of Hoisington on Barton County District Court case for possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and child in need of care.

BOOKED: Thomas Boxberger of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Mindy Hoskins of Lyons on Barton County District Court case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Sheldon Leshore of La Crosse on Barton County District Court serve sentence.

RELEASED: Joleen McQuiston of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for DUI and ITOL after posting a $1,000.00 surety bond.

RELEASED: Pedro Garcia on Barton County District Court case for battery and assault after posting a $1,000.00 surety bond through A-1 Bonding.

RELEASED: Keith Meder on parole violation. Received paper work from Great Bend parole office withdrawing the order to arrest and is to report to parole office upon release.

RELEASED: Alia Lucas of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court case for battery domestic violence after receiving a 48 hour OR bond.

RELEASED: Joaquin Garcia Jr. of Great Bend on Barton County District Court warrant for battery and assault after posting a $1,000.00 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Juvenile of Hoisington on Barton County District Court case for possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and child in need of care, released to JJA.

RELEASED: BJ Corter of Hoisington on Barton County District Court case for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia after posting a $2,500.00 surety bond through TNT Bail Bonds.

1/21

BOOKED: Mark Carton of Great Bend on a Barton County District Court case for expired DL and failure to stop at stop line, bond set at $1,000.00 C/S.

BOOKED: Dalton Norton of Rush Center on a Rush County District Court warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $500.00 cash.

BOOKED: Iban Martinez-Enriquez on Ellis County District Court warrant for possession of marijuana, possession of cocaine and possession of paraphernalia, bond at $10,000.00 C/S.

BOOKED: Leona L. Strecker of Wichita on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for contempt of court, bond is set at $854.00 cash only or 30 days in jail.

BOOKED: Amber Madden of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, bond set at $10,000.00 C/S.

BOOKED: Daniel Crowe of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for DUI, left of center, refusal to submit to PBT, bond set at $1,000.00 C/S.

RELEASED: Mark Carton of Great Bend on a Barton County District Court case for expired DL and failure to stop at stop line after posting a $1,000.00 surety bond through TNT Bail Bonds.

RELEASED: Robert Stevenson of Hoisington for Barton County District Court case of violation of stalking order and stalking after posting a $10,000.00 surety bond.

RELEASED: Amber Madden of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia after posting a $10,000.00 surety bond through TNT Bail Bonds.

1/22

BOOKED: Vernon Schmitt of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for kidnapping, criminal restraint, and interference with law enforcement, bond set in lieu of $100,000.00 C/S.

RELEASED: Daniel Crowe of Great Bend on Ellinwood Police Department and Barton County District Court case for DUI, fail to maintain a lane, and refusal of PBT after posting a $1,000.00 surety bond.

RELEASED: Charles Grayson of Great Bend on a BTDC case for partial sentence serve.

RELEASED: Dalton M. Norton on Rush County District Court warrant with a $500.00 cash bond.

RELEASED; Luis Sepulveda of Great Bend on Barton County District Court serve sentence through Central Kansas Community Corrections after time served.

RELEASED: Brandon Cain of Great Bend on Cowley County case for time served.

RELEASED: Thomas Boxberger of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for time served.

RELEASED: Sheldon Leshore of La Crosse on Barton County District Court case for time served.

RELEASED: Kenneth Gray of Great Bend on Central Kansas Community Corrections cases for time served.