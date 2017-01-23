Barton County Commissioners assist in the education of new Treasurer

Barton County’s new Treasurer will not take office until next October but in the meantime, Jim Jordan will be spending as much time as he can learning about the job he was elected to do by voters this past November.

Jordan has registered for several training opportunities that include the Kansas County Treasurers Association Legislative Conference, a certification class and three on-line classes.

Barton County Commissioners including Alicia Straub voted Monday to reimburse Jordan for the expenses he incurs during the training which include mileage along with hotel and meal costs.

Alicia Straub Audio

https://www.greatbendpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/STRAUB-INITIATIVE-2.mp3

Jordan will take over the Treasurer’s position for Kevin Wondra who did not seek re-election.

Unlike other elected offices, the term of treasurer runs on what is called the tax roll year which is from November 1st to the end of the following October. Once the process begins, the treasurer in office at the time is responsible for the following year tax roll which is why Jordan will not be taking office until next October.