Barton County Commissioners declare a state of local disaster emergency

In advance of last weeks ice storm, Governor Sam Brownback issued a disaster declaration for the State of Kansas and Monday Barton County Commissioners did the same.

Emergency Risk Manager Amy Miller explained the declaration is needed for Barton County to be eligible for federal disaster funds.

Amy Miller Audio

https://www.greatbendpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/MILLER-WELL.mp3

Miller says the county will not know for a couple of weeks whether or not Barton County would be eligible for those emergency funds, but says this will set things in motion to find out.

Amy Miller Audio

https://www.greatbendpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/MILLER-PROCESS.mp3

The Kansas Division of Emergency Management has 21 days to collect the data which is then turned over the FEMA office in Kansas City who then submits it to the national FEMA office in Washington.

Brownback’s preemptive disaster declaration on Thursday, January 12 allowed Kansas to work with FEMA and deploy all necessary state resources to respond to the storm.