Sunday Weather

Sunday Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 52. North northwest wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 26. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming west southwest after midnight.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. Light and variable wind becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. South wind around 10 mph.

Tuesday A 20 percent chance of rain after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.

Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Blustery.

Wednesday A slight chance of rain and snow before 5pm, then a slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 21.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 41.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 21.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 41.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 23.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 43.