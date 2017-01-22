Sunday Weather

Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 52. North northwest wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 26. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming west southwest after midnight.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. Light and variable wind becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. South wind around 10 mph.
Tuesday
A 20 percent chance of rain after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.
Tuesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Blustery.
Wednesday
A slight chance of rain and snow before 5pm, then a slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 21.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 41.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 21.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 41.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 23.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 43.
Leave a Reply