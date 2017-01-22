Great Bend Post

Sunday Weather

A complex of strong to severe thunderstorms is expected to move southeastward out of western Nebraska into northwestern and central Kansas Overnight. The strongest storms are expected to the northwest of a line from Lincoln to Ellsworth to Great Bend, where the main threats will be wind gusts to 60 mph, dime sized hail and brief very heavy rainfall.

Sunday

Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 51. North northwest wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 25. Northwest wind 5 to 11 mph becoming west southwest after midnight.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. Light and variable wind becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 35. South wind around 10 mph.
Tuesday
A 20 percent chance of rain after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.
Tuesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Blustery.
Wednesday
A slight chance of rain and snow before 5pm, then a slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 21.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 41.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 21.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 41.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 23.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 43.

