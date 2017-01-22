Panthers 10th at Prairie Classic

Results for Great Bend @ Bob Kuhn Senior Prairie Classic

TEAM RESULTS

1. Haysville Campus 143.0

2. Hoisington 134.5

3. Kapaun 132.0

4. Garden City 128.0

5. Pratt 124.0

6. Andale 116.0

7. Salina Central 96.5

8. Buhler 96.0

9. Goodland 88.5

10. Great Bend 84.5

11. McPherson 73.5

12. Oakley 71.0

13. St. Thomas Aquinas 67.5

14. Riley County 62.0

15. Phillipsburg 61.5

16. Hays 58.0

17. Ulysses 53.0

18. Spring Hil 49.5

19. Trego Community 46.0

20. Russell 44.0

21. Ellis 32.5

22. Ellsworth 26.0

23. Larned 25.5

24. Thomas More Prep 9.0

25. Hugoton 2.0

GREAT BEND RESULTS

106: Drew Liles (Great Bend) – 3rd

Champ. Round 1 – Drew Liles (Great Bend) over Josh Keith (Hays) (Fall 1:19)

Quarterfinals – Drew Liles (Great Bend) over Chase Weber (Andale) (Dec 6-0)

Semifinals – Michael Spangler (Kapaun Mt. Carmel) over Drew Liles (Great Bend) (Fall 2:48)

Cons. Semis – Drew Liles (Great Bend) over Aaron Lenker (Phillipsburg) (Fall 2:08)

3rd Place Match – Drew Liles (Great Bend) over Rhett Edmonson (McPherson) (Dec 11-4)

113: Carsyn Schooler (Great Bend) – DNP

Jaryd Weber (Andale) over Carsyn Schooler (Great Bend) (MD 11-3)

Franklin Le (Kapaun Mt. Carmel) over Carsyn Schooler (Great Bend) (MD 10-2)

120: Eric Vazquez (Great Bend) – 6th

Champ. Round 1 – Eric Vazquez (Great Bend) over Chandler Schoenberger (Russell) (Dec 3-1)

Quarterfinals – Dylan Pelland (Pratt) over Eric Vazquez (Great Bend) (Dec 7-2)

Cons. Round 2 – Eric Vazquez (Great Bend) over Jake Sisson (Phillipsburg) (MD 10-0)

Cons. Round 3 – Eric Vazquez (Great Bend) over Ryan Lindell (Riley County High School) (Dec 8-1)

Cons. Semis – Kasey Stramel (Goodland Cowboys) over Eric Vazquez (Great Bend) (Dec 6-4)

5th Place Match – Julion Falco (Salina High School Central) over Eric Vazquez (Great Bend) (Dec 5-3)

126: George Weber (Great Bend) – 6th

George Weber (Great Bend) over AJ Oste (Russell) (Fall 0:44)

Champ. Round 1 – George Weber (Great Bend) over Sheler Derek (Hays) (TF 15-0 3:43)

Quarterfinals – Luke Richard (Riley County High School) over George Weber (Great Bend) (Dec 5-2)

Cons. Round 2 – George Weber (Great Bend) over Nick Elliott (Buhler) (Fall 2:50)

Cons. Round 3 – George Weber (Great Bend) over Anthony Metler (Kapaun Mt. Carmel) (Dec 4-2)

Cons. Semis – Noah Nemer (Spring Hill) over George Weber (Great Bend) (Fall 1:17)

5th Place Match – Bryce Younger (Ellis) over George Weber (Great Bend) (Fall 2:13)

132: Conrad Montoya (Great Bend) – DNP

Conrad Montoya (Great Bend) over Gage Myers (Larned) (Fall 2:36)

Champ. Round 1 – Conrad Montoya (Great Bend) over Tony Ibarra (Pratt) (Dec 10-8)

Quarterfinals – Luke Bowen (Hays) over Conrad Montoya (Great Bend) (UTB 5-4)

Cons. Round 2 – Conrad Montoya (Great Bend) over Keaton Koening (Riley County High School) (Fall 1:41)

Cons. Round 3 – Collin Pavlacka (Andale) over Conrad Montoya (Great Bend) (Dec 3-1)

138: Keaton Sander (Great Bend) – 4th

Champ. Round 1 – Keaton Sander (Great Bend) over Thomas Sheperd (Ellis) (Fall 1:49)

Quarterfinals – Keaton Sander (Great Bend) over Brayden Black (Hays) (MD 9-0)

Semifinals – Austin Eldridge (McPherson) over Keaton Sander (Great Bend) (Dec 1-0)

Cons. Semis – Keaton Sander (Great Bend) over Wyatt McElroy (Garden City) (Dec 6-4)

3rd Place Match – Dawson Ensign (Goodland Cowboys) over Keaton Sander (Great Bend) (Dec 6-5)

145: Gage Fritz (Great Bend) – 2nd

Champ. Round 1 – Gage Fritz (Great Bend) over JW Staples (Thomas More Prep – Hays) (Fall 1:02)

Quarterfinals – Gage Fritz (Great Bend) over Morgan Rains (Oakley) (Dec 13-8)

Semifinals – Gage Fritz (Great Bend) over Easton Schroeder (Hays) (Dec 7-2)

1st Place Match – Jonathan Ball (Hoisington) over Gage Fritz (Great Bend) (Dec 3-2)

152: Braxton Schooler (Great Bend) – DNP

Jacob Burian (Goodland Cowboys) over Braxton Schooler (Great Bend) (Dec 5-3)

Champ. Round 1 – Christopher Ball (Hoisington) over Braxton Schooler (Great Bend) (Fall 0:44)

160: Josh Hamilton (Great Bend) – DNP

Josh Hamilton (Great Bend) over Mason Thrash (McPherson) (Fall 3:47)

Champ. Round 1 – Xavier Dandurand (Hays) over Josh Hamilton (Great Bend) (Fall 0:16)

Cons. Round 1 – Trent Prothro (Salina High School Central) over Josh Hamilton (Great Bend) (Fall 0:53)

182: Hector Olivas (Great Bend) – DNP

Hector Olivas (Great Bend) over Jaxon Becker (ulysess) (Fall 4:41)

Champ. Round 1 – Justin Lamatsch (Pratt) over Hector Olivas (Great Bend) (Fall 3:14)

Cons. Round 1 – Preston Nollette (Oakley) over Hector Olivas (Great Bend) (Dec 7-3)

285: Eric C Vazquez (Great Bend) – DNP

Champ. Round 1 – Landen Urban (Hoisington) over Eric C Vazquez (Great Bend) (Fall 0:40)

Cons. Round 1 – Alex Patel (Thomas More Prep – Hays) over Eric C Vazquez (Great Bend) (Inj. [time])