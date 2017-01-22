Monday Weather

Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy, with a south wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 37. South southeast wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 51. Breezy, with a southwest wind 9 to 14 mph becoming west northwest 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.
Tuesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Blustery, with a northwest wind 18 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.
Wednesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 39. Breezy.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 20.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 42.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 21.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 41.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 23.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 44.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 24.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 46.
