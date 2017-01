Radio Stations KHOK – 100.7 Eagle Country and KBGL – Hits 106.9 teamed up to present, “A Bride’s Day.” The event freatured over twenty wedding vendors and loowed Bride’s to be to work on their wedding plans. Each vendor provided at $50 gift certificate to be presented to one of the Brides. Katelyn Henning who will be married on November 4th was the winner of the prize package valued at over $1,000. The event was held Sunday at the Best Western Courtyard.

