Panther J.V. wrestling results from Cimarron

Team Scores

1. Cimarron 192.0

2. Lakin, 167.0

3. Dodge City JV 135.5

4. Holcomb 131.0

5. Great Bend JV 83.0

6. Sublette 70.0

7. Greeley County 39.5

8. Ulysses 19.5

9. Hugoton 13.0

Results for Great Bend @ Cimarron Invitational (01/20/2017)

106: Natalie Garza (Great Bend) – 3rd

Round 1 – Chad Nichols (Dodge City) over Natalie Garza (Great Bend) (Fall 1:28)

Round 2 – Natalie Garza (Great Bend) over Nicholas Becker (Cimarron) (Fall 3:00)

Round 3 – Braiden Lynn (Cimarron) over Natalie Garza (Great Bend) (Fall 0:31)

120: Owen Ridgeway (Great Bend) – 2nd

Round 1 – Owen Ridgeway (Great Bend) over Chris Chandler (HOLCOMB) (Fall 0:46)

Round 2 – Owen Ridgeway (Great Bend) over Alex McPhail (Cimarron) (Fall 1:40)

Round 4 – Owen Ridgeway (Great Bend) over Tanner Randles (Sublette) (MD 14-0)

Round 5 – Jonathan Ortiz (Lakin) over Owen Ridgeway (Great Bend) (Fall 1:59)

126: Skylar Burkes (Great Bend) – 6th

Skylar Burkes (Great Bend) over Connor Stone (Great Bend) (Fall 3:21)

Round 1 – Gerrardo Torres (Great Bend) over Skylar Burkes (Great Bend) (Fall 5:20)

Round 2 – Skylar Burkes (Great Bend) over Isaiah Schaller (HOLCOMB) (Fall 4:29)

Round 3 – Kayden Christiansen (Lakin) over Skylar Burkes (Great Bend) (Fall 1:17)

5th Place Match – Garrett Edwards (Dodge City) over Skylar Burkes (Great Bend) (Fall 3:27)

126: Connor Stone (Great Bend) – 7th

Skylar Burkes (Great Bend) over Connor Stone (Great Bend) (Fall 3:21)

Round 1 – Bradon Menzie (Sublette) over Connor Stone (Great Bend) (Fall 0:10)

Round 2 – Garrett Edwards (Dodge City) over Connor Stone (Great Bend) (Fall 3:19)

Round 3 – Colton Flores (HOLCOMB) over Connor Stone (Great Bend) (Fall 0:36)

7th Place Match – Connor Stone (Great Bend) over Isaiah Schaller (HOLCOMB) (Fall 0:59)

126: Gerrardo Torres (Great Bend) – 3rd

Bradon Menzie (Sublette) over Gerrardo Torres (Great Bend) (Fall 1:43)

Round 1 – Gerrardo Torres (Great Bend) over Skylar Burkes (Great Bend) (Fall 5:20)

Round 2 – Kayden Christiansen (Lakin) over Gerrardo Torres (Great Bend) (Fall 3:02)

Round 3 – Gerrardo Torres (Great Bend) over Isaiah Schaller (HOLCOMB) (Fall 2:36)

3rd Place Match – Gerrardo Torres (Great Bend) over Colton Flores (HOLCOMB) (Dec 10-8)

132: Julian Fuentes (Great Bend) – 5th

Julian Fuentes (Great Bend) over Anthony Santisteven (Cimarron) (Inj. [time])

Round 1 – Juan Baneulos (Lakin) over Julian Fuentes (Great Bend) (Fall 1:52)

Round 2 – Jacob Henson (HOLCOMB) over Julian Fuentes (Great Bend) (Fall 4:38)

Round 3 – Josue Castillo (Dodge City) over Julian Fuentes (Great Bend) (Fall 0:31)

5th Place Match – Julian Fuentes (Great Bend) over Juan Baneulos (Lakin) (Inj. [time])

138: Alex Randolph (Great Bend) – 3rd

Round 1 – levi bjorklund (Greeley County High School) over Alex Randolph (Great Bend) (Fall 3:02)

Round 2 – Alex Randolph (Great Bend) over Josh Hibbs (Cimarron) (Fall 1:00)

Round 3 – Alex Randolph (Great Bend) over Angelo Durbano (HOLCOMB) (Fall 0:52)

Round 4 – Alex Randolph (Great Bend) over Collin Clark (Dodge City) (Dec 2-0)

Round 5 – Johnney Perez (Lakin) over Alex Randolph (Great Bend) (TF 20-3 0:00)

145: Quan Garcia (Great Bend) – 5th

Round 1 – Colby Gugelmeyer (Lakin) over Quan Garcia (Great Bend) (Fall 2:53)

Round 2 – Ambrose Shaughnessy (Cimarron) over Quan Garcia (Great Bend) (Fall 1:33)

Round 3 – Quan Garcia (Great Bend) over Brandon Heinrichs (ulysess) (Fall 0:47)

Round 4 – Quan Garcia (Great Bend) over Brayden Powell (Great Bend) (Fall 1:32)

5th Place Match – Quan Garcia (Great Bend) over Xavier Chavarria (Sublette) (Fall 0:35)

145: Jacob Hanrahan (Great Bend) – 3rd

Round 2 – Jacob Hanrahan (Great Bend) over Xavier Chavarria (Sublette) (Fall 1:49)

Round 4 – Jacob Hanrahan (Great Bend) over Gio Bueanols (HOLCOMB) (Fall 1:13)

Round 5 – Garet Walker (Cimarron) over Jacob Hanrahan (Great Bend) (Fall 1:08)

3rd Place Match – Jacob Hanrahan (Great Bend) over Ambrose Shaughnessy (Cimarron) (Dec 4-0)

145: Brayden Powell (Great Bend) – 7th

Round 2 – Colby Gugelmeyer (Lakin) over Brayden Powell (Great Bend) (Fall 2:53)

Round 3 – Ambrose Shaughnessy (Cimarron) over Brayden Powell (Great Bend) (Fall 2:57)

Round 4 – Quan Garcia (Great Bend) over Brayden Powell (Great Bend) (Fall 1:32)

Round 5 – Brayden Powell (Great Bend) over Brandon Heinrichs (ulysess) (Fall 0:31)

7th Place Match – Brayden Powell (Great Bend) over Gio Bueanols (HOLCOMB) (Fall 0:14)

152: Aron Reyes (Great Bend) – 6th

Round 1 – Dylan Newton (Cimarron) over Aron Reyes (Great Bend) (Fall 1:05)

Round 2 – Aron Reyes (Great Bend) over Noah Leon (Greeley County High School) (Dec 8-2)

Round 3 – Preston Moon (Dodge City) over Aron Reyes (Great Bend) (Inj. [time])

Round 4 – Tanner Johnson (HOLCOMB) over Aron Reyes (Great Bend) (Inj. [time])

Round 5 – Ethan Campbell (Lakin) over Aron Reyes (Great Bend) (Inj. [time])

160: Cassiel Fabricious (Great Bend) – 4th

Round 1 – Cassiel Fabricious (Great Bend) over Elian Valeta-Rios (Lakin) (Fall 2:50)

Round 2 – Weston Moon (Dodge City) over Cassiel Fabricious (Great Bend) (Fall 0:52)

Round 3 – Alex Rowe (HOLCOMB) over Cassiel Fabricious (Great Bend) (Fall 0:23)

Round 5 – Alec Smith (Cimarron) over Cassiel Fabricious (Great Bend) (Fall 2:42)

182: Ever Chavez (Great Bend) – 5th

Ever Chavez (Great Bend) over Jed Clepper (HOLCOMB) (Fall 2:46)

Round 1 – Noah Ochsner (Greeley County High School) over Ever Chavez (Great Bend) (Dec 8-4)

Round 2 – Jorge Ortiz (Dodge City) over Ever Chavez (Great Bend) (Fall 0:37)

Round 3 – Jamel Roberson (Sublette) over Ever Chavez (Great Bend) (Fall 0:31)

5th Place Match – Ever Chavez (Great Bend) over Noah Ochsner (Greeley County High School) (Dec 7-4)

285: Barrett Lutt (Great Bend) – 9th

Round 1 – Kody Edzards (Greeley County High School) over Barrett Lutt (Great Bend) (Fall 1:03)

Round 2 – Jesse Garetson (Sublette) over Barrett Lutt (Great Bend) (Fall 0:23)

Round 3 – Juan Interial (HOLCOMB) over Barrett Lutt (Great Bend) (Fall 3:12)

Round 4 – Nick Claar (Cimarron) over Barrett Lutt (Great Bend) (Fall 0:12)

9th Place Match – Barrett Lutt (Great Bend) over Austin Meier (ulysess) (Fall 3:12)

285: Edgar Villegas (Great Bend) – 8th

Round 1 – Logan Gugelmeyer (Lakin) over Edgar Villegas (Great Bend) (Fall 0:39)

Round 2 – Chandler Wetz (Cimarron) over Edgar Villegas (Great Bend) (Fall 2:24)

Round 3 – Edgar Villegas (Great Bend) over Austin Meier (ulysess) (Fall 0:35)

Round 4 – Evan Darville (Dodge City) over Edgar Villegas (Great Bend) (Fall 0:27)

7th Place Match – Kody Edzards (Greeley County High School) over Edgar Villegas (Great Bend) (Fall 0:47)