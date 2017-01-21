Monday Barton County Commission Meeting Agenda

BOARD OF BARTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS Agenda Meeting

Monday, January 23, 2017 – 9:00 a.m. until Close

I. OPENING BUSINESS:

A. Call Meeting to Order.

B. Recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance.

C. Consider Approval of the Agenda.

D. Consider Minutes of the January 9, 2017, and the January 17, 2017, Regular Meetings.

E. Any citizen wishing to make statements during the discussion of any item must first be recognized by the Commission Chair. After being recognized, that person should state their name and the name of any organization represented. Statements should be limited to five minutes.

F. Cell phones and other electronic devices, other than those used by the media, should be shut off.

II. APPROVAL OF APPROPRIATIONS: 13th Month – 2nd Run:

-An Accounts Payable Register for the 13th Month, 2016, will be submitted to the Commission. Thirteenth month expenditures include any unpaid bills for a product, service, or utility that have actually been received in 2016.

III. APPROVAL OF APPROPRIATIONS:

-An Accounts Payable Register will be submitted to the Commission for the period of January 1, 2017, and ending January 23, 2017.

IV. OLD BUSINESS – Items tabled, or scheduled, from previous Commission Meetings, will be heard at this time.

V. NEW BUSINESS – All new business to be considered by the Commission will be heard at this time.

A. COUNTY CLERK’S OFFICE: Request for Approval – Added / Abated / Escaped / Refunded Taxes:

-Donna Zimmerman, County Clerk, will present a listing of Added / Abated / Escaped / Refunded Taxes. Orders for these actions are kept on file in the County Clerk’s Office. These are used to correct assessments and are requested by the County Appraiser’s Office or the County Clerk’s Office.

B. EMERGENCY RISK MANAGEMENT: Declaration of a State of Local Disaster Emergency for Barton County, Kansas:

-Barton County has experienced damages as a result of the freezing rain, freezing drizzle, and ice accumulations with the recent winter storm. In an effort to review the damages in Barton County with state and local officials, the County Commission has been asked to sign a Disaster Declaration. Amy Miller, Barton County Emergency Management Director, will present details.

C. TRAINING OPPORTUNITIES: James Jordan, County Treasurer-Elect:

-James Jordan, County Treasurer-Elect, will take office in October, 2017. Prior to that, he has registered for several training opportunities. These include The Kansas County Treasurers Association Legislative Conference, a certification class and three on-line classes. In addition to registration, it is suggested that mileage, hotel and meal costs also be reimbursed.

D. COUNTY ATTORNEY’S OFFICE: Purchase of a Times-Two Filing System:

-With the addition of the attorney and support staff, the Attorney’s Office is in need of a filing system for the Fourth Floor Office in the Courthouse. Casey Hubbard, Office Manager / Investigator, has located a Times-Two filing system with lateral shelves. The system, priced at $3,190.00, would be delivered and installed by File Safe. If approved, it is suggested that the Equipment Replacement Fund be used for payment. Mr. Hubbard will provide details.

E. COMMUNICATIONS: Purchase of Replacement Generator:

-Vermin destroyed the generator at the Susank TAC 17 communications tower. This tower provides a vital link in the communications system between dispatch and emergency services. Given its importance, the Commissioners authorized Dena Popp, 911 Director, to purchase a 16 KW generator and stand from Hammeke Electric. The cost, to include the new unit, trade of current unit and labor, is $3,987.00. Ms. Popp will ask that the Commission ratify the purchase at this time.

F. MATCHING FUND REQUEST: SouthWest Kansas Area Agency on Aging:

-The SouthWest Kansas Area Agency on Aging (SWKAAA) is requesting matching funds from Barton County in the amount of $1,500.00. These funds, which would be used as “Seed Dollars”, are an equivalent match to the $370,270.00 in services received by older residents and low income families from Barton County. The County has traditionally provided this match from the Finance General Account of the General Fund.

G. BOARD APPOINTMENTS: Listing of Open Positions:

-One of the best ways to participate in local government is by serving on a voluntary board, commission or committee. These groups oversee and advise elected officials and organizations on a wide range of issues that affect the public welfare. They also play a vital role in promoting efficient, effective and honest government that functions for all areas of the community. Currently, Barton County has openings on The Center for Counseling and Consultation Governing Board, Community Development Advisory Board, Health Advisory Board, Memorial Parks Advisory Committee and the Planning Commission. Diana Watson, Commission Assistant, will provide details.

V. ENDING BUSINESS – After new items are heard by the Commission, the following items, including announcements, will be heard.

A. ANNOUNCEMENTS: -Following the close of the Agenda Meeting, the Commission will consider the authorization of personnel changes, sign any documentation approved during the agenda meeting or sign any other documentation required for regular County business. Similar action may take place throughout the day.

-County officials may attend the 2017 Winter Meeting of the Kansas Legislative Policy Group. The meeting will be held January 24 – 25, 2017, at the Capital Plaza Hotel, 1717 SW Topeka Blvd, Topeka, Kansas.

-County officials may attend the Hoisington Chamber Banquet on Saturday, January 28, 2017. The event, held at the Knights of Columbus, 114 N Main, Hoisington, begins with a 6:30 p.m. social time, followed by a dinner. This event was rescheduled due to the ice storm.

-County officials may attend the Ellinwood Chamber Banquet on Saturday, January 28, 2017. The event, held at the Lone Wolf Restaurant, 111 East 1st, Ellinwood, begins with a social hour at 6:00 p.m.

B. APPOINTMENTS:

-Subject to change, the following appointments have been scheduled:

JANUARY 23, 2017

10:00 a.m. or following the close of the Agenda Meeting – Carey Hipp, County Counselor, will discuss regular business. Immediately following Ms. Hipp’s time, Donna Zimmerman, County Clerk, will discuss regular business.

10:30 a.m. – Carpeting / Painting Bid – Casey Hubbard, County Attorney’s Office. Office Manager / Investigator

10:45 a.m. – Bulk Mailing Valuation Notices – Barb Esfeld, County Appraiser

11:00 a.m. – Program Update – Barton County / KSU Extension Council

1:00 p.m. – Annual Departmental Review – Pam Wornkey, Register of Deeds

1:30 p.m. – Annual Departmental Review – Judy Goreham, Environmental Manager

2:00 p.m. – Annual Departmental Review – Shelly Schneider, Health Director

2:30 p.m. – Program Update – Phil Hathcock, Solid Waste Director

3:00 p.m. – GRS Bridge Discussion – Barry McManaman, County Engineer

THE COUNTY EDITION, KVGB-AM – Thursdays at 11:05 a.m. Pam Wornkey, Register of Deeds, is scheduled for January 26, 2017.

VI. OTHER BUSINESS:

A. Discussion Items.

B. Citizens or organizations may present requests or proposals for initial consideration.

C. The Commissioners are available to the Public on Mondays during regular business hours.

D. The Commissioners may, individually, schedule personal appointments related to County business at their discretion.

E. The next Regular Meeting will be Monday, January 30, 2017, at 9:00 a.m.

VII. ADJOURN.