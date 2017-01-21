Comfort Pro donates 2-year supply of water softener salt to Humane Society

After the Golden Belt Humane Society posted on their Facebook page about a shortage of supplies, lots of people stepped up to fill the gaps. One of those local businesses was Comfort Pro, a heating, air conditioning, and plumbing company in Central Kansas.

The locally owned contractor delivered 40 bags of water softener salt to the nonprofit organization last week, which was among the list of items that were running low.

“We know how important it is to have clean soft water, especially in Barton County where our water is full of minerals and contaminates,” says owner Barry Stalcup. “The 40 bags of softener salt should last a couple years at the rate they’ve been using salt historically, so hopefully they will be one less budget item they will have to worry about.”

Assisting with the surprise delivery was Tim Naw, manager of Central Pipe Supply in Great Bend, along with James Doeden, an experienced water softener expert.

“James has been with us several years, and before that he had over 13 years’ experience with another local company,” Stalcup says. “He is the go-to-guy when it comes to reverse osmosis systems and water softeners. We are proud to have his expertise on our growing team.”

“We try to reward customer loyalty by offering little perks like the free salt delivery,” Stalcup says. “We take pride in taking care of our clients, and in the awesome charities who serve our community.”

For more information, visit the company’s website at www.comfortproks.com.