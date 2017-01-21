Barton County’s Got Flavor scheduled for Feb. 11 in Great Bend

Barton County’s Got Flavor is back. On Saturday, February 11, 2017, Habitat for Humanity for Barton County will play host to a great night of food prepared by contestants, followed up with a night full of entertainment.

This fundraiser, taking place at the Great Bend Events Center, will feature food and beverage tastings from 6-7:30 p.m., followed by the high energy entertainers from Dueling Pianos International at 8 p.m. (www.duelingpianoshows.com)

YOU be the judge…

Guests will have the opportunity to taste different pairings of food and drink, prepared by local volunteer chefs. Event attendees are the judges and will vote for their favorite pairing. The winning teams receive a trophy for the professional division and cold hard cash for the individual division.

Tickets are $60 per couple for the tastings and the dueling piano show. The dinner is available for adults only, and tickets are limited to the first 100 couples. Tickets for the dueling piano show by itself are available for $15 per person, and children are welcome to attend (content will be family appropriate).

Tickets are available for purchase at Great Bend Chamber of Commerce, 1125 Williams, Great Bend, KS.

For more information or to reserve tickets, contact us at habitatbartoncounty@hotmail.com or send a message through the Habitat for Humanity: Barton County Area facebook page.

About Habitat for Humanity:

Habitat for Humanity has been in Barton County since 2001. Our non-profit organization gives a hand up, not a hand out. All the donations we receive are used to build or remodel homes for our partner families, who then purchase the home through a zero-interest, 25-year mortgage. The houses cost less because they are built with volunteer labor and donated materials, and because the partner families do not pay interest, home ownership is much more affordable than in the private market. In addition, the funds collected in mortgage payments can be re-used to help another family in Barton County.