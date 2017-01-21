Barton County will host a 2nd “Stepping On” program class

The Barton County Health Department is getting ready to offer the program “Stepping On – Building Confidence, Reducing Falls.” It’s the second time the department has offered the class, and after the success of the first seven week workshop, Health Director Shelly Schneider is excited to offer a second one.

The seven-week workshop teaches exercises and strategies to help prevent falling. Stepping On is a program that has been researched and proven to reduce falls in older people. It consists of a workshop that meets for two hours a week for seven weeks. Workshops are led by a health professional and a peer leader – someone who is concerned about falls. In addition, local guest experts provide information on exercise, vision, safety and medications.

The next class will run from March 14th through April 25th at the Health Department on Kansas Avenue in Great Bend. The classes run for two hours from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The cost is just $20.00 which includes weights.

To register for the workshop or ask any questions, call 620-793-1902 and ask for Karen or Shannon.