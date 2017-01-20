GREAT BEND — Steven J. Bloyd, 75, died Jan. 18, 2017, at Great Bend Regional Hospital, Great Bend. He was born Dec. 19, 1941, at Fairbury, Neb., the son of Donald E. and Valentine (Dickerson) Bloyd. He married Judy Hilger July 14, 1964, at Lakin. He was an electrician for ElPaso Corporation. Mr. Bloyd was a United States Army veteran. He enjoyed golf and Kansas State University sports.

Survivors include his wife, Judy Bloyd of the home; one son, David Bloyd and his wife Michelle of Wichita; one daughter, Connie Bahan and her husband Steve of Ellsworth; one brother, Larry Bloyd and his wife Patsy of Las Animas, Colo.; seven grandchildren, Nicole, Corey, Braden, Taylor, Benjamin, Porter and Carson; and one great-grandson, Zach. He was preceded in death by one brother, Donald Lee Bloyd.

Memorial service will be at 10 a.m., Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, at Bryant Funeral Home with John Thomas officiating. There will be no visitation as cremation has taken place. Memorials have been established with Heartland Cancer Patient Care and Support Endowment Fund, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

