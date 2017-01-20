Sheriff identifies Kansas man who died in icy crash

PLATTE COUNTY, MO – Officials in Missouri on Friday identified a Kansas man who died in an accident just before 8a.m. on Wednesday in Platte County, Missouri.

A 1986 Chevrolet El Camino driven by a Donald G. Warf, 51, Atchison, was eastbound on MO 92.

He lost control of the vehicle east of Bethel Road, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

The vehicle slid into the westbound lane. A westbound 2000 Buick Century hit the Chevy.

Warf was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Buick, Joshua T. Ross, 33, Platte City, was transported to a hospital for treatment.

Ice and fog that morning were probably a contributing factor in the crash, according to Sgt. Jeffrey Shanks.