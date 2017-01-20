Dateline: Holyrood, Kansas

Name of Deceased: Raymond Lee “Ray” Hanken Age: 73

Date of Death: January 18, 2017

Place of Death: Hays Medical Center, Hays, Kansas

Date of Birth: June 21, 1943 at Great Bend, Kansas

Parents Name: Frederick & Alice (Horst) Hanken

OBITUARY INFORMATION

Ray married Patricia J. Freeburg July 27, 1963 at Peace Lutheran Church, rural Albert, KS.

From 1963 to 1980, Ray was a project manager for Allied-Shaffer and H.C. Smith Construction. He served as an electrical superintendent on the Titan II and MX Peace Keeper Missiles. During that time Ray and Pat had lived in Warrensburg, MO, Cheyenne, WY, Grand Forks, ND, Rapid City, SD, Great Falls, MT, Salt Lake City, UT, Burney, CA, and Sedalia, MO. Ray had been a Hoisington resident since 1980, retiring and moving to Holyrood in 2009. Ray also served as a branch manager for the Ellsworth COOP and the Great Bend COOP in Boyd. He was a member of Peace Lutheran Church, rural Albert, and was a longtime farmer and stockman.



SURVIVORS

Wife: Patricia J. Hanken, of the home

One son: Terry Allen Hanken and wife Jeni of McPherson, KS

One daughter: Tonya Lea Chadwell and husband Troy of Flower Mound, TX

One sister: Rosalia Ann Schober Schick, Wichita, KS

Son-in-law: Steve Ritter, Hoisington, KS

Six grandchildren: Sarah Ritter-Smith, Shelly Ritter-Brown, Cole Hanken, Trey Hanken, Drew Hanken,

and Taye Chadwell

He was preceded in death by a daughter, Sonja Dee Ritter.



SERVICE INFORMATION

Funeral Service: 3:00 pm, Saturday, January 21, 2017, at Peace Lutheran Church in rural Albert

Vigil service: 7:30 p.m., Friday, January 20, at Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home

Officiant: Rev. Shelly Klingensmith and Rhonda Templing, P.M.A.

Interment: Peace Lutheran Cemetery, Albert, Kansas

Visitation: 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Friday, January 20, and 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., Saturday, January 21, all at Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home

Memorial Fund: Peace Lutheran Church, in care of Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, 415 N. Main, Hoisington, KS

Condolences may be sent and notice viewed at www.nicholsonrickefh.net