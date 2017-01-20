New remodeling company founded in Great Bend

The property management company known as MPIRE Properties provides housing to more than 270 families across the State of Kansas. But that entity is not to be confused with the new construction company, known as MPIRE Improvements, LLC that launched January 2.

“We had been kicking around the idea of launching a remodeling company for several years. Homeowners who live near the rental properties we have fixed up around town are always asking us if we can put up siding or windows for them too,” says Jason Mayers, one of the investors in the new business venture.

“Our only hold-up was finding a qualified person to manage the new company and bring the skills that we needed to uphold our quality standards. And now we have that person.”

Great Bend native Justin Mawhirter, joined Mayers and a few other partners in forming MPIRE Improvements earlier this year. After nearly a decade in the home improvement industry, Mawhirter will serve as the corporation’s new Project Manager.

“I had been contemplating the idea of starting my own company for several years, but this partnership helped it all fall into place,” Mawhirter says. “MPIRE has a great reputation for taking care of people and investing in the community, and I have the experience and the connections we needed to get this thing off the ground.”

Mawhirter graduated from Great Bend High School before earning an Associate of Science degree from Butler Community College. He and his wife, Rachel, live in Great Bend with their two sons, Jace and Emmett.