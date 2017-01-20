Dateline: Hoisington, Kansas
Name of Deceased: L.R. Stoskopf Age: 77
Date of Death: January 17, 2017
Place of Death: Wesley Medical Center, Wichita, Kansas
Date of Birth: October 20, 1939 at Hoisington, Kansas
Parents Name: Roy and Beulah (Colhour) Stoskopf
OBITUARY INFORMATION
A lifetime Barton County resident, L.R. was a farmer and an educator for USD 428 as an industrial arts teacher at Great Bend High School from 1968 until his retirement in 1995. Prior to that, he taught at LaCrosse High School, LaCrosse, KS, and was a machinist for C&W Machine (SEMCO), Great Bend. He was a member of Cheyenne Twisters Square Dance Club, GBNEA, KNEA, and a life member of NEA.
SURVIVORS
Survivors include two sons Brad Stoskopf (Kim) of Wichita, KS, Brian Stoskopf (Whitney) of Riverbank, CA; one sister, Beverly Tauscher (Ernie) of Arkansas City, KS; four grandchildren, Matthew Stoskopf (Jamie), Gregory Stoskopf (Kelly), Kevin Stoskopf (Tish), and Bryce Stoskopf; and the mother of his sons and the grandmother to his grandchildren, Linda (Melton) Stoskopf Essmiller.
He was preceded in death by sister, Marilyn Zimmerman.
SERVICE INFORMATION
Funeral Service: Saturday, January 21, 2017
Time of Service: 10:00 am
Place of Service: Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, Hoisington
Officiant: Rev. Rueben Lang’at
Interment: Hoisington Cemetery, Hoisington, Kansas
Visitation: 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm, Friday, January 20, 2017 at Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, with the family receiving friends from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.
Memorial Fund: USD 428 Foundation to benefit FFA or Barton County Food Bank, in care of Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, PO Box 415, Hoisington, KS 67544
Condolences may be sent and notice viewed at www.nicholsonrickefh.net
