Dateline: Hoisington, Kansas

Name of Deceased: L.R. Stoskopf Age: 77

Date of Death: January 17, 2017

Place of Death: Wesley Medical Center, Wichita, Kansas

Date of Birth: October 20, 1939 at Hoisington, Kansas

Parents Name: Roy and Beulah (Colhour) Stoskopf

OBITUARY INFORMATION

A lifetime Barton County resident, L.R. was a farmer and an educator for USD 428 as an industrial arts teacher at Great Bend High School from 1968 until his retirement in 1995. Prior to that, he taught at LaCrosse High School, LaCrosse, KS, and was a machinist for C&W Machine (SEMCO), Great Bend. He was a member of Cheyenne Twisters Square Dance Club, GBNEA, KNEA, and a life member of NEA.

SURVIVORS

Survivors include two sons Brad Stoskopf (Kim) of Wichita, KS, Brian Stoskopf (Whitney) of Riverbank, CA; one sister, Beverly Tauscher (Ernie) of Arkansas City, KS; four grandchildren, Matthew Stoskopf (Jamie), Gregory Stoskopf (Kelly), Kevin Stoskopf (Tish), and Bryce Stoskopf; and the mother of his sons and the grandmother to his grandchildren, Linda (Melton) Stoskopf Essmiller.

He was preceded in death by sister, Marilyn Zimmerman.

SERVICE INFORMATION

Funeral Service: Saturday, January 21, 2017

Time of Service: 10:00 am

Place of Service: Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, Hoisington

Officiant: Rev. Rueben Lang’at

Interment: Hoisington Cemetery, Hoisington, Kansas

Visitation: 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm, Friday, January 20, 2017 at Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, with the family receiving friends from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.

Memorial Fund: USD 428 Foundation to benefit FFA or Barton County Food Bank, in care of Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, PO Box 415, Hoisington, KS 67544

