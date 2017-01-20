Kim Hekele of Claflin wins Royals Fan Fest 2017 contest

Kim Hekele of Claflin submitted the winning entry in the Royals FanFest contest, presented by Commerce Bank, 1590 KVGB and the Royals.

Kim and three of her friends will be heading to Kansas City for FanFest at the end of January to attend the event that features autograph sessions with current and former Royals, interactive games for fans of all ages, main stage programming and more!

THE PRIZE

(4) four all-day FanFest passes for Friday, January 27th and Saturday, January 28th

(1) one Hotel room in downtown Kansas City, within walking distance to FanFest, for Friday night, January 27th.

(1) one $100 Fiorella’s Jack Stack Barbecue Gift Card

Kim will be a guest Monday on Sports Day on 1590 KVGB at 12:45 p.m. to talk more about her favorite Royals memory that she submitted and was declared the winner by the panel of judges.