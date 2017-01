RILEY COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Riley County are investigating a man on child sex crimes.

At 7 p.m. on Wednesday, police arrested John Gaver, 22, on requested charges of criminal sodomy of a child between 14 and 16 years old and four counts of soliciting a child between 14 and 16 years of age.

On Friday, the Riley County Attorney formerly filed charges on 9 counts of criminal sodomy.

Gave remains jailed on a bond of $160,000.