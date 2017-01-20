GREAT BEND — Jeanine Lunsford, 78, died Jan. 18, 2017, at Via Christi St.Francis Regional Medical Center, Wichita. She was born June 5, 1938, at Enid, Okla., the daughter of Frank B. and Audrey Fern (Whitaker) Cluster. She married Larry Dean Lunsford June 9, 1956, at Great Bend. He died March 14, 2013. A lifetime Great Bend resident, she was owner and operator of Great Bend Dairy Queen. She enjoyed painting and antiquing.

Survivors include one daughter, Candi Lunsford of Seward; one grandson, Zak Rabenseifner; and one sister-in-law, Virginia Lunsford of Rapid City, S.D. She was preceded in death by one sister, Colleen McCoy.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, at First United Methodist Church in Great Bend, with the Rev. Lenard Maxwell officiating. Burial will be in Great Bend Cemetery. Friends may call from 1-9 p.m., with family receiving friends from 6-8 p.m., Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, at Bryant Funeral Home. Memorials have been established with Golden Belt Community Concert Association Endowment, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

