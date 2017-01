JANUARY 20, 2017

Download Trading Post Classified Form CLICK HERE

Studio Line 9AM – 10AM: 620-792-2479

FOR SALE: BABY BOUNCER, BABY WALKER, COMPUTER, CHILDREN’S TOYS 617-9083

FOR SALE: BATHROOM SINK 797-1714

FREE: DONKEYS 640-1432

FOR SALE: 9D BOOTS, SUITCASE, HITCH 786-1945

FOR SALE: 05 CHEVY PICKUP 785-218-8657

LOOKING FOR: CHAINSAW 617-5355

FOR SALE: LARGE COWBOYS COAT, ELECTRIC HEATER, LOVESEAT GLIDER 792-5310

FOR SALE: BUILDING, STEEL TRACKS, SILHOUETTES 785-658-5207

FOR SALE: MOTOR, UTILITY TRUCK 620-264-0038

FOR SALE: CRYPT, OVERSIZED CAMPER 639-1770

FOR SALE: BOYS JEANS 617-5424

LOOKING FOR: OLDER TONKA TOYS 786-1645

FOR SALE: LADDER RACK, ARC WELDER, CORRUGATED SHEET METAL 282-7585

FOR SALE: STREET CLEAN UP 639-3622

FOR SALE: GOLD FRAME MIRROR, SOFA TABLE 639-617-5136

FOR SALE: FANCY FINISH BRICK 639-5777

FOR SALE: TIRES AND WHEELS 2.15.75.15, 14IN ALUMINUM MAGS, 14IN MAGS, CHEVY 793-0979

FOR SALE: GAS DRYER 794-6839

FOR SALE: 07 F150, SAVAGE RIFLE 282-4917

THANK YOU FOR LISTENING AND HAVE A GREAT WEEKEND!