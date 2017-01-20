Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (1/19)

BOOKED: Peter Westerman of Great Bend on a Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $750.00 cash only.
BOOKED: Julio Torres of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for no DL, bond set at $1,000.00 C/S.
BOOKED: Juana Flores of Great Bend for BTDC serve sentence.
BOOKED: Andrew Tirado of Great Bend on GBMC warrant for contempt of court, no bond, serve five days in jail.
BOOKED: Kenneth Gray of Great Bend on Central Kansas Community Corrections cases for serve sentence.
RELEASED: Julio Torres of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for no DL after he posted a $1,000.00 surety bond.
RELEASED: Martin Martinez of Great Bend on GBMC for time served and GBMC case for order of release per GBMC.
RELEASED: Charles Culbreath of Lewis received order of release on GBMC case.
RELEASED: Perri Pribble on Barton County District Court warrant for probation violation after receiving an OR bond through Judge Alvord. Two warrants from Monroe, MI non-extraditable.
RELEASED: Luis Sepulveda of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia after posting a $2,500.00 surety bond.
