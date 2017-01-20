Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (1/19)

BOOKED: Peter Westerman of Great Bend on a Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $750.00 cash only.

BOOKED: Julio Torres of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for no DL, bond set at $1,000.00 C/S.

BOOKED: Juana Flores of Great Bend for BTDC serve sentence.

BOOKED: Andrew Tirado of Great Bend on GBMC warrant for contempt of court, no bond, serve five days in jail.

BOOKED: Kenneth Gray of Great Bend on Central Kansas Community Corrections cases for serve sentence.

RELEASED: Julio Torres of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for no DL after he posted a $1,000.00 surety bond.

RELEASED: Martin Martinez of Great Bend on GBMC for time served and GBMC case for order of release per GBMC.

RELEASED: Charles Culbreath of Lewis received order of release on GBMC case.

RELEASED: Perri Pribble on Barton County District Court warrant for probation violation after receiving an OR bond through Judge Alvord. Two warrants from Monroe, MI non-extraditable.

RELEASED: Luis Sepulveda of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia after posting a $2,500.00 surety bond.