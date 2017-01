Area Tournament Scores and Schedule

Bluestem Classic-El Dorado

Friday January 20

Great Bend 59 Circle 51

Campus 46 El Dorado 42

Collegiate 62 Gardner Edgerton 42

Wichita Trinity 63 Kapaun 61

Saturday Games

1:30 – 7th Place – Circle vs El Dorado

3:15 – 5th Place – Great Bend vs Campus

5:00 – 3rd Place – Gardner Edgerton vs Kapaun

6:45 – 1st Place – Wichita Trinity vs Collegiate

Hoisington Cardinal Winter Jam

Friday Semi-Finals

Boys

Ellsworth 53 Minneapolis 36

Hoisington 56 Otis-Bison 39

Girls

Russell 43 Ellsworth 41

Otis-Bison 61 Lacrosse 55

Saturday

@ Hoisington High School

11:30 Girls 7th Place – Ellinwood vs Victoria

1:15 Boys 7th Place – Victoria vs Lacrosse

@ Hoisington Activities Center

11:30 Girls 5th Place – Hoisington vs Minneapolis

1:15 Boys 5th Place – Ellinwood vs Russell

3:00 Girls 3rd Place – Lacrosse vs Ellsworth

4:45 Boys 3rd Place – Otis-Bison vs Minneapolis

6:30 Girls Championship – Russell vs Otis-Bison

8:15 Boys Championship – Hoisington vs Ellsworth

Mid-Winter Classic St. John

Friday

Nickerson 61 Larned 59

St. John 54 Pratt 41

Ness City 52 Central Plains 46

Saturday January 21

3:00 7th Place – Wichita West vs Larned

4:45 5th Place – Macksville vs Nickerson

6:30 3rd Place – Central Plains vs Pratt

8:15 1st Place – St. John vs Ness City