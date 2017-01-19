Great Bend Post

Russell Rural Water District #3 Hiring Full Time

waterFull-Time employee wanted at Russell Rural Water District #3.  Job description includes fixing water leaks, reading meters, and general maintenance.  Must be self motivated and possess computer skills.  Competitive salary and benefits available.

Must have a valid driver’s license and be able to pass a drug screening.  Minimum of a high school diploma or GED required.

Call time required and nights and weekends.  Compensation based on experience.  Experience preferred but not required.

To Apply Call 620-653-2649 or 620-923-6138 or RWD#3, 212 Main, Susank, KS 67544.

