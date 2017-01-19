Police: Kansas man accused of selling drugs on social media

FORD COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Ford County are investigating a suspect on drug charges.

In early December police, in Dodge City received information from a citizen that prescription pills and marijuana were being offered for sale on social media, according to media release.

During the investigation, a 19-year-old Dodge City man was identified as a person of interest.

On Wednesday, the man was arrested after allegedly agreeing to meet and sell prescription pills to undercover officers.

He was booked into Ford County Jail for Possession of opiates with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, and use of a communication device to arrange a felony drug violation.

The name of the subject is not being released at this time pending formal charging by the Ford County Attorney’s Office.