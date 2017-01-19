Police, family continue search for missing Kansas woman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City-area investigators are searching for a missing college student from Wichita who hasn’t been seen since Sunday.

Twenty-year-old Tonie Anderson was last seen early Sunday when she was pulled over by a North Kansas City police officer for an improper lane change.

The officer watched Anderson, who was alone in the car, drive to a nearby convenience store. She texted a childhood friend about being pulled over and hasn’t communicated with anyone since then.

Anderson is a student at the University of Missouri-Kansas City and worked as a server at Chrome, a Kansas City strip club.

Anderson’s car was a black 2014 Ford Focus with Kansas license plate 989-GAX. She is white, about 5-feet-4-inches tall and 140 pounds, with blond hair and green eyes.