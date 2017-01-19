No more interim, Woodmansee takes over as director of Barton County’s Juvenile Services program

On June 27, 2016, Barton County appointed Marissa Woodmansee as the Juvenile Services Interim Director. County commissioners removed the interim from her title at Tuesday’s meeting and assigned her as the program director.

Woodmansee says the outlook for the 20th Judicial District Juvenile Services was unclear last summer with regards to financing from the state, but she is confident her department will be around to stay.

Marissa Woodmansee Audio

Woodmansee has been with the Juvenile Services program since 1999, and Commissioner Don Davis felt the appointment was well deserved.

Don Davis Audio

The 20th Judicial District Juvenile Services serves a five county area including Barton, Stafford, Ellsworth, Rice, and Russell counties.