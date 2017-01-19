Kansas GOP lawmakers try to end governor’s business tax cut

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A push in Kansas to end an income tax break championed by Gov. Sam Brownback is being led by fellow Republicans in the GOP-controlled Legislature.

A state House committee was having a hearing Thursday on a bill that would repeal a 2012 policy that benefited more than 330,000 farmers and business owners. Its Republican chairman backs the bill, and the measure has bipartisan support.

The state faces projected budget shortfalls totaling $1.1 billion through July 2019. It has struggled to balance its budget since Republican legislators slashed personal income taxes in 2012 and 2013 at Brownback’s urging in an effort to stimulate the economy.

Kansas is one of several states that include Indiana and Oklahoma where budget woes are severe enough that legislators are reconsidering past tax cuts.