Hoisington’s Urban chooses Washburn University

Hoisington High School senior Landen Urban announced that he will attend Washburn University next fall and will continue his football career with the Ichabods.

Urban recorded over 100 tackles in 2016 for Hoisington, and helped guide the Cardinals to the school’s first Class 3A Sub-State Championship game. Urban has earned multiple All-State awards for both offensive lineman and defensive linebacker. Urban has also been selected to the Kansas Shrine Bowl to be played in El Dorado on July 29, 2017.