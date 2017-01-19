Hayes takes over as Great Bend Convention & Visitors Bureau Director

The City of Great Bend was in unfamiliar territory when they took over operation of the Great Bend Convention & Visitors Bureau on January 1, 2016. After years of running essentially on its own, the CVB went under the guidance of the city to form a more unified attack to promote Great Bend.

Great Bend hired a new CVB Director, Emily Goad, while also having a Community Coordinator in place, Christina Hayes.

City Administrator Howard Partington says in an effort to be more unified, the city has made plans to move forward with Hayes overseeing both the CVB and her community coordinator position.

Howard Partington Audio

https://www.greatbendpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/party-cvb-director.mp3

The position reclassification was approved by the city council to remove the setup of two supervisors and have Hayes serve as the CVB Director and Community Coordinator.

Partington says Hayes has already been overseeing the CVB, and the move will provide less confusion and a united plan of action.