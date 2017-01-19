Great Bend lands their next City Clerk / Finance Director

It did not take the City of Great Bend long to find their next City Clerk / Finance Director. The city council approved a motion to confirm Shawna Schafer as the next City Clerk at Monday’s meeting.

Schafer is originally from Ellinwood, went to Barton Community College, and graduated from the University of Kansas with a degree in business accounting.

Great Bend City Administrator Howard Partington says the staff was already familiar with Schafer from her time helping with the city’s audits while working at Adams, Brown, Beran & Ball as a CPA.

Howard Partington Audio

Schafer replaces Amit Patel as City Clerk. Patel resigned on November 25, 2016 after holding the position for three years.