Great Bend determines I-70 billboard is worth it

Last December, the City of Great Bend announced that the Great Bend Convention and Visitors Bureau acquired a billboard on Interstate 70 near Manhattan to promote Great Bend. The city council was curious how effective billboard advertising was and sent Community Coordinator Christina Hayes out to research the power of billboards.

Hayes received feedback from Hutchinson, Liberal, and Hays and tells us Hays Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Tammy Wellbrock mentioned billboards have been successful for Hays.

Great Bend took over the billboard at Exit 307 on I-70 after the Kansas Wetlands Education Center decided to relinquish ownership of it.

According to the Kansas Department of Transportation, 12,300 motorists drive by the sign each day. With the sign facing westbound travelers, just over 6,000 motorists will see the sign per day.

So, do people pay attention to billboards? Hayes quoted a study that said 71 percent of travelers look at the messages on roadside billboards and 24 percent of viewers were motivated to stop by because of the message.

The Great Bend CVB will own the billboard at least for the next three years.