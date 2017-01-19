Friday Weather

Friday
A chance of drizzle before noon, then a slight chance of rain or drizzle between noon and 3pm, then a slight chance of showers after 3pm. Areas of dense fog before noon. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 50. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. West southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. West wind 6 to 8 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. East wind 5 to 11 mph becoming north northwest after midnight.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 51.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 25.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 52.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.
Tuesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 47.
Tuesday Night
A 20 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26.
Wednesday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38.
Wednesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 40.
