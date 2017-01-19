Federal officials: Kancare program putting you at risk

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Federal officials have found that problems with Kansas’ privatized Medicaid program are putting recipients at risk.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services conducted on-site review in October of the program, known as KanCare. The program had the state enter into large contracts with several companies to provide managed care.

Reviewers found that limited coordination between state agencies poses a risk to the health and safety of some participants. They also determined that Kansas didn’t provide sufficient oversight of the managed care organizations.

Federal officials are denying a request to extend the program for another year, meaning the state will have to accelerate work on its reauthorization application for the program.

A spokeswoman for KanCare says the agency is preparing a corrective action plan.