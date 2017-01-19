Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (1/18)

BOOKED: Travis Watkins on a Barton County District Court case for criminal threat, bond in lieu of $5,000.00 C/S.

BOOKED: Annisia Houp of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court case for domestic battery, bond is set at $1,000.00 C/S.

BOOKED: BJ Corter of Hoisington on Barton County District Court case for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, bond is set at $2,500.00 C/S.

BOOKED: Alia Lucas of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court case for battery DV, bond is set at $1,000.00 C/S or 48 hour OR bond.

RELEASED: Mary F. Ledesma on Great Bend Municipal Court serve sentence.

RELEASED: Tyler Bower of Great Bend on cases for time served and case disposed of. He is to report to Corrections.

RELEASED: Travis Watkins on Barton County District Court case for criminal threat after posting a $5,000.00 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Annisia Houp of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court case for domestic battery after posting a $1,000.00 surety bond through A-1 Bail Bonds.